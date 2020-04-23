All passenger flights halted between localities under social distancing

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has stopped all passenger flights between localities that are under social distancing in accordance with Directive 16. Based on the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam asked the Ministry of Transport's approval for the suspension of all regular passenger transport activities between localities that are implementing social distancing according to Directive 16 of the Prime Minister, including the usually busy Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi air route. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam affirmed that priority should be given to flights serving official duties and disease prevention tasks. In necessary cases, the two involving localities (departure and arrival) must have plans to promptly perform Covid-19 testing and quarantine tasks according to the regulations. For the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi air route, in July the Hanoi People’s Committee asked the Ministry of Transport to tighten control of commercial flights from Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities. The Ministry of Transport then requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to allow only two round-trip flights between the two cities per day. So far, Hanoi has received only one regular passenger flight from… Read full this story

