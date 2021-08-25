AI Day 2021: The world’s best AI speakers announced

Del Monte to joint venture with Vinamilk in the Philippines VIB receives 'Innovation in Digital Banking 2021' award from The Banker How to improve the quality of online education holistically Mastercard's Winnie Wong discusses Việt Nam's current transition from a cash-tied to a cashless country CT Group does its bit to ensure poor people do not suffer from hunger or illness amid COVID The world’s best professors in artificial intelligence, who are said to shape the future of science and technology, will be present at the virtual event “AI Day 2021: Empowering Innovations” held by VinAI Artificial Intelligence Research and Application JSC (VinAI) on August 27-28, 2021. Professor Michael I. Jordan Professor Michael I. Jordan: The Most Influential Computer Scientist One of the world's leading figures in the AI field who will be a speaker at AI Day 2021 is Michael I. Jordan, Professor Emeritus at the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. He is considered one of the world's most influential scientists in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Professor Jordan is known for his foundational work in computer science and statistics, natural language processing, and signal processing. Michael I. Jordan is also famous for his applied work… Read full this story

