Nguyễn Hoàng Bảo Đại, 27, is the initiator of an AI model that can generate ten melodies in one second. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Hoàng Bảo Đại Nguyễn Hoàng Bảo Đại, 27, is the third Vietnamese to be honoured as a Google Developer Expert in the field of Machine Learning. He is also the initiator of an AI model that can generate ten melodies in one second. Đại talks with Lương Hương about the project. Inner Sanctum: Please introduce yourself? My name is Nguyễn Hoàng Bảo Đại. I'm working as a natural language processing research scientist and attending a graduate programme at the National University of Singapore. I was introduced to music at a very young age but only took it seriously at the age of 12 when I started taking piano lessons. At first, I didn't want to take up music because I always thought that it was not a subject for boys but I kept learning the piano to satisfy my father's wishes. However, after a long time being exposed to music and experiencing many things, I started to unconsciously fall for it. Music has now become an integral part of my life, making me happy and inspiring me to do… Read full this story

AI-curious: using computers to make music have 344 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.