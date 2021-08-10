Agent Orange, a war legacy affecting generations

Agent Orange/dioxin patients during a physical therapy session at the Centre for Nurturing and Treatment of Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims in the suburbs of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Ms Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam Việt Nam has experienced several decades of war and the country is still suffering from this legacy. Dioxin, or Agent Orange, remains one such challenge that the Government of Việt Nam and its citizens are still grappling with today. As Việt Nam reaches sixty years since the chemical was first used in the war in the country, it is important we do not forget the victims of this tragedy. Dioxin or Agent Orange as it is often referred to, has had a devastating effect on generations of families in Việt Nam. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), "Dioxins are highly toxic and can cause reproductive and developmental problems, damage the immune system, interfere with hormones and also cause cancer." It has been estimated that 80 million litres of herbicide containing dioxin were spread in Việt Nam in the 1960s and early 1970s. Today, on the 10th of August, we mark the 60th anniversary of Agent Orange being used for the first time in the war in Việt Nam. 'Agent… Read full this story

