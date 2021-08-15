Accelerate testing, detection of COVID-19 cases to end lockdowns soon: PM

Health workers conduct testing for residents of a neighbourhood on Lê Đại Hành Street, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội. The capital city is currently placed under Directive 16 at least until August 23, pending renewal, in bid to curb COVID-19 spread. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the importance of accelerating testing and 'filtering' all COVID-19 cases out of the community during lockdown period in a bid to soon lift restrictions and restore economic activities. He made the order on Sunday via a videoconference with cabinet members and leaders of 36 provinces and cities that are currently placed under lockdown in line with Government's Directive 16, including major urban centres like Hà Nội, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng. Chính commended localities who have introduced additional measures "higher than Directive 16" earlier than required to quickly head off a surge of infections, depending on their specific situation. With the efforts of all stakeholders, the lockdown for the last month has led to some initial positive results that lay the foundation for better outcomes in the future, but overall, the stated objectives have not been accomplished, the Government leader said. PM Chính noted that prevention and… Read full this story

