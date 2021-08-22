By Sunday, more than 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang HÀ NỘI — A record number of COVID-related deaths were recorded over the weekend, 737 in total, with 599 in HCM City. The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 complications now stands at 8,277, accounting for 2.4 per cent of the total infections in the country – the same as the world average rate. Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Tiền Giang and Đồng Tháp all reported a two-digit number of deaths – 62, 25, 22 and 11 respectively. Other fatalities were reported in Cần Thơ (4), Long An (4), Hà Nội (2), Bến Tre (2), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Kiên Giang (1), Sóc Trăng (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1) and Vĩnh Long (1). The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 11,214 new COVID-19 infections, including six imported cases. This was the fourth day running with a daily increase surpassing 10,000. Of new 11,208 locally-transmitted cases, 4,193 cases were in HCM City, 3,795 cases in Bình Dương, 849 in Đồng Nai, 709 in Tiền Giang, 365 in Long An, 183 in Đà Nẵng, 160 in… Read full this story

A record number of COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday have 288 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.