A change in the strategy to deal with the pandemic required

HCM City firms forced to close down due to lack of workers Việt Nam sees second day with daily increase surpassing 10,000 cases Hà Nội extends lockdown until September 6 amid complicated COVID-19 situation HCM City to begin strict lockdown from Monday, military forces to help supply food to people Ministry of Health issues new criteria for pandemic control Bình Dương Province will extend social distancing until the end of August as the number of daily new infections in the province is on the rise. Experts say it is better to lock down or apply social distancing early, bringing the number of infections to zero, and then reopen society later. VNS Photo Trương Vị Thu Vân This week started with the news that HCMC will extend its social distancing status by another month until September 15. This is due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in HCMC with the number of daily new infections on the rise. The fatality rate in the city remains high at 241 deaths on average per day. Despite an ongoing social distancing order, most districts in the city have seen the number of COVID-19 community transmissions dramatically increase in the past week. Việt Nam is experiencing the heaviest outbreak ever: the number of cases… Read full this story

