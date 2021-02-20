98% of enterprises in Can Tho suspend operations due to pandemic The Saigon Times A company in Can Tho City prepares makeshift beds for its employees so that they can stay at the company after work. Up to 98% of enterprises in the city have suspended their operations – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Up to 9,800 of nearly 10,000 enterprises in Can Tho City have suspended their operations due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade. Among the 1,090 industrial production firms in the city, 1,018 firms have shut down temporarily, accounting for 93.39%, news site VnExpress reported. In industrial and export processing zones, only 20 of 170 enterprises remain operational. Over 38,000 employees of these enterprises have temporarily stopped working. The director of a seafood processing and exporting firm at the Tra Noc Industrial Park said when the pandemic broke out in Can Tho in mid-July, the firm had to ask over 3,000 workers to stop working temporarily as it could not deploy the stay-at-work mode for thousands of people for months. Each worker would receive VND100,000 per day. On July 13, the Can Tho government asked enterprises in the… Read full this story

