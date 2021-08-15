9,580 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday evening

Six imported cases and 9,574 local infections which were found in HCM City (4,516), Bình Dương (2,358), Đồng Nai (546), Long An (514), Đồng Tháp (271), Tiền Giang (209), Cần Thơ (170), Khánh Hòa (166), Tây Ninh (159), Đà Nẵng (83), Sóc Trăng (82), Bến Tre (60), Hà Nội (39), Bình Thuận (39), Quảng Ngãi (34), An Giang (34), Nghệ An (27), Phú Yên (27), Quảng Nam (26), Ninh Thuận (22), Bình Định (22), Bắc Ninh (21), Kiên Giang (19), Lào Cai (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Hà Tĩnh (14), Đắk Nông (13), Lâm Đồng (11), Hậu Giang (10), Thừa Thiên Huế (8 ), Quảng Trị (8 ), Gia Lai (8 ), Cà Mau (6), Hải Dương (5), Bình Phước (4), Quảng Bình (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Thái Bình (2), Ninh Bình (1), Hưng Yên (1), and Bắc Giang (1). Among the domestic transmissions, 2,470 cases were detected in the community.
