9,340 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday

Residents on Trần Đại Nghĩa St, in Hà Nội are tested for COVID-19 on Sunday night after a suspected case was detected in the area. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — More than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday, and the Ministry of Health also announced a further 360 people have died of complications related to coronavirus. In total, 9,340 infections were discovered nationwide, 17 imported and the rest community transmissions. The majority of those new infections were found inside areas currently locked down by the authorities. Of the new fatalities, the most were in HCM City where 269 people lost their lives. From the rest of the deaths, 39 were in Tiền Giang, 38 in Đồng Nai, three in Long An, while Cần Thơ City, Bình Định, Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long each had two, and one each in Hà Nội, Khánh Hòa and Tây Ninh. HCM City is still the area most affected by new cases with 3,991 discovered on Monday. The rest were in Bình Dương (2,887), Đồng Nai (538), Tây Ninh (290), Long An (287), Tiền Giang (251), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (242), Cần Thơ (98). On Monday, 4,423 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of… Read full this story
