The 9,180 new cases include 30 imported cases and 9,150 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (3,531), Bình Dương (2,816), Đồng Nai (808), Long An (623), Khánh Hòa (243), Đồng Tháp (152), Cần Thơ (142), Trà Vinh (140), Hà Nội (97), Vĩnh Long (71), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (69), Phú Yên (64), An Giang (61), Tây Ninh (61), Đà Nẵng (58), Thừa Thiên Huế (31), Bình Thuận (28), Gia Lai (18), Đắk Nông (16), Hà Tĩnh (15), Nghệ An (14), Bình Định (12), Quảng Ngãi (10), Quảng Trị (8 ), Kiên Giang (8 ), Ninh Thuận (7), Đắk Lắk (7), Bình Phước (7), Bạc Liêu (5), Hải Dương (4), Quảng Bình (4), Thanh Hóa (4), Lạng Sơn (4), Quảng Nam (4), Hậu Giang (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Nam Định (1), Hưng Yên (1), and Cà Mau (1); 1,999 of these were found in the community. An additional 275 COVID-19 deaths were also announced bringing the total to 5,088.
- China announces biggest drop in new COVID-19 cases
- Hope for China as report shows new COVID-19 cases falling
- Coronavirus: Hope for China as report finds new COVID-19 cases falling
- Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13
- Coronavirus Recoveries Overtake New COVID-19 Cases in China for the First Time, Health Officials Say
- South Korea reports 169 new COVID-19 cases; three more deaths
- New Covid-19 cases decline, but tracking method revised again
- Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since February 13
- New COVID-19 cases, deaths in China drop to encouraging thresholds: health official
- New COVID-19 cases drop for 16 straight days outside Hubei
9,180 new COVID-19 cases, 275 more deaths reported on Friday have 247 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.