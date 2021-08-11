8,766 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday, 342 more fatalities

Vaccination for workers at the Sóng Thần 2 industrial zone in the southern province of Bình Dương. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 8,766 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were also another 342 coronavirus-related deaths announced. Fourteen of the new infections were imported and the rest detected in the community. HCM City recorded the highest number of new cases with 3,416, followed by Bình Dương (1,897), Đồng Nai (979) and Long An (963). Forty new cases were discovered in Hà Nội, and new infections were also detected in 28 other localities. The national tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 236,901 with 234,520 domestic and 2,381 imported. Meanwhile on Wednesday, a total of 4,806 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, increasing the number of recoveries to 85,154. Of the new fatalities announced, most were in HCM City, 261, increasing the total number of deaths nationwide to 4,487. There are currently 489 people in critical conditions and 21 on life-support machines. — VNS

