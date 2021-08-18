8,656 domestic cases and 298 COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday

Residents of Hà Nội’s Linh Đàm Residential Area waiting for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,656 domestic COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 301,957. A further 298 fatalities recorded on Wednesday. Among the new cases, 5,825 were found in the community. HCM City is still topping the list with 3,731 cases, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 2,513. Other new infections were found in Đồng Nai (443), Long An (428), Tiền Giang (282), Đà Nẵng (134), Kiên Giang (169), An Giang (105), Tây Ninh (104), Cần Thơ (91), Khánh Hòa (86), Bến Tre (72), Phú Yên (65), Vĩnh Long (61), Nghệ An (59), Quảng Nam (53), Hà Nội (46), Đồng Tháp (31), Bình Thuận (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (17), Hậu Giang (16), Bình Định (15), Đắk Nông (13), Quảng Trị (12), Quảng Ngãi (9), Ninh Thuận (8), Quảng Bình (8), Hà Tĩnh (8), Gia Lai (7), Bắc Ninh (7), Lâm Đồng (6), Thanh Hóa (6), Đắk Lắk (5), Lào Cai (4), Sơn La (2), Cà Mau (2), Ninh Bình (1), Thái Bình (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Điện Biên (1), and Bạc Liêu (1). Wednesday's total… Read full this story

