85,608 people safely vaccinated with Vero Cell vaccine in HCM City

People wait for their turn to receive the injection. — VNA/VNS Photos Đan Phương HCM CITY — A total of 85,608 people in HCM City were vaccinated with Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine (Vero Cell) on Saturday, the municipal Department of Health announced on Sunday. The doses used are part of the first shipment of 1 million doses of the Chinese vaccine that were imported by HCM City-based Sapharco under the sponsorship of the private group Vạn Thịnh Phát and delivered to the southern city last month. Another one million doses of the 5-million-doses contract arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Saturday, pending quality controls before being administered. The department also said that two districts including Phú Nhuận and Cần Giờ had completed the first dose vaccination for people over 18 years old. Specifically, Phú Nhuận District has a vaccination rate of 152,387 out of 163,961 people, reaching 92.94 per cent of the population. Cần Giờ District has vaccinated 54,130 people, reaching 97.3 per cent. The district has more than 71,000 people, of which those over 18 years old number more than 59,000. A medical worker consults a resident before the injection. Trần Thị Xuân Hải and her son had the vaccination at the An Hội Primary…

