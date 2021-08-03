8,429 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

UK Government presents Việt Nam with 415,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Vaccination progress "too slow", minister urges ramp-up Ministry approves clinical trial of new COVID-19 vaccine Oxygen, ventilator coordination groups formed to facilitate COVID-19 treatment 186 new deaths reported, HCM City's caseload tops 100,000 A medical worker gives COVID-19 vaccination to a resident in a locked down area in Linh Trung Ward, Thủ Đức City in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Chung HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,429 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Việt Nam on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 170,190, according to the Ministry of Health. Fifty-two of them were imported cases and the remaining 8,377 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 4,171 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 1,606 and Long An with 566. Other localities that reported new cases included Đồng Nai (364), Tây Ninh (298), Khánh Hòa (189), Đồng Tháp (141), Cần Thơ (120), Bến Tre (98), Hà Nội (98), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (81), Vĩnh Long (72), Bình Thuận (72), Đà Nẵng (66), Phú Yên (60), Gia Lai (39), Sóc Trăng (33), Trà Vinh (33), Đắk Lắk (29), Ninh Thuận (29), An Giang (26), Quảng Ngãi (23), Bình… Read full this story

