8,385 new domestic cases reported on Tuesday

HCM City speeds up vaccinations to reach 7 million people by end of August Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients Domestic Covivac vaccine to recruit volunteers for phase 2 clinical trials Health ministry wants HCM City to confirm intention to buy 5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Việt Nam to start human clinical trial of new home-made COVID vaccine Thousands of factory workers in southern Bình Dương Province are vaccinated on Tuesday. Bình Dương is now one of the COVID hot spots in the south with 1,325 cases reported on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A further 8,385 new domestic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Tuesday, a decrease of 938 cases compared to the previous day. The highest number of cases was confirmed in HCM City with 3,956, followed by southern Bình Dương Province with 1,325, Long An (890 cases) and Đồng Nai (732 cases). Other domestic infections were in 36 other provinces and cities including Nghệ An (128 cases), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (109), Cần Thơ (106) and Tây Ninh (102). The health ministry confirmed 61 new cases in Hà Nội. The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 388 new deaths on Tuesday. Most of them (308)… Read full this story

