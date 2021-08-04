8 of 17 tigers die after being rescued from cages in Nghe An

After the police force in the central province of Nghe An rescued 17 adult tigers illegally raised in cages by two families in Do Thanh commune in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province, eight of the tigers died. Senior Lieutenant Colonel Tran Phuc Thinh, head of the Environmental Police Department of Nghe An Police, told the media that the tigers were being temporarily kept at the Muong Thanh Dien Lam ecological tourist site in Dien Chau district. The tigers were transported to the Muong Thanh Dien Lam ecological tourist site. Mr. Tran Van Hai, Deputy Director of Muong Thanh Dien Lam Eco-tourism site, told VietNamNet that 14 adult tigers caught by the police in Do Thanh commune were transported to his tourist site on August 4. “Five tigers were dead. The main cause has not been determined yet because it may be related to the process of raising, capturing, or transporting,” Hai said. "The remaining nine tigers show no signs of abnormality. We do not know anything about the three remaining tigers," he added. According to information provided by Senior Lieutenant Colonel Tran Phuc Thinh, besides the five dead tigers at the eco-tourism site, three tigers that were moved to… Read full this story

