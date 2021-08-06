8 million COVID-19 shots administered in Việt Nam; 592,100 doses of AstraZeneca arrive today

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Hữu Nghị Hospital in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — More than 8 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to people in Việt Nam as of the end of Thursday, with over 820,000 having been given two jabs, according to the health ministry on Friday. By August 5, HCM City, the country’s current COVID-19 epicentre, had given jabs to more than 2 million people, with 28.92 per cent of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose, the second highest rate in the country so far. Bắc Ninh has administered 318,760 doses, but due to its much smaller population, the northern province, a former hot spot, has covered 32.35 per cent of its adults with at least one dose. The capital city of Hà Nội has administered 1,198,036 doses, with 20.85 per cent of the adult population receiving at least one dose. By July 27, five months after Việt Nam started giving COVID-19 vaccinations to its people, the number of injections exceeded 5 million; more than 6 million by July 31; and now more than 8 million. The COVID-19 vaccine campaign is now open to all people from 18 and older. The vaccination campaign is currently entering the fifth phase according… Read full this story

