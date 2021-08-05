7,244 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday and 393 deaths

A working group led by Lương Ngọc Khuê, director of Ministry of Health's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment inspects prevention measures against COVID-19 at the Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội on Thursday. Sixty-nine new COVID-19 patients were reported in the capital city during the day. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — A further 393 people have died of complications related to COVID-19, bringing Việt Nam's total number of fatalities to 2,720. The announcement was made Thursday evening by health officials, who also said 7,244 new cases were detected during the day. The patients died between August 1 and 5 in 16 provinces and cities. HCM City registered the most deaths (214), followed by Bình Dương (112), and Tiền Giang (27). The rest were recorded in Long An (27), Đồng Tháp (8), Đồng Nai (8), Bến Tre (4), Vĩnh Long (3), and one each in Sóc Trăng, Khánh Hòa, Bình Thuận, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tày, An Giang, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ. Reports from health officials also said 3,707 people were given the all-clear, bringing the country's total recoveries to 58,040. Out of the new cases reported on Thursday, five were imported and 7,239 were domestic infections. A… Read full this story

