A flower road of 700m long has been set up in Phu My Hung urban area in District 7, HCM City to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet holiday). This work, with the theme “Spring reunion” was built within 10 days. This year the flower road is decorated with special features of the three regions – the north, the south and the central region – and the symbols of Tet in other Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, China… Young girls wearing Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional gown) take photos with the scene of Hoi An on the flower street. Yellow apricot branches symbolizing the Southern spring. There are also peach branches as the symbole of spring in the North. Golden buffalo, the symbol of the new year is displayed at the flower street. Nguyen Thi Hong, a visitor, said: “This year the flower street is as not crowd as it was in previous year, but it is quite beautiful. There are many spots to take nice pictures”. Banh chung and banh tet (Vietnam’s traditional cakes for Tet). The countryside scene is also set up at the flower street. The strings, drums with Korean characteristics. The Japanese-style gate and iconic… Read full this story

700m flower road opens in HCM City have 279 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.