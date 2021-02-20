68 Covid-19 cases detected at social protection center in Tien Giang The Saigon Times The entrance to the Tien Giang social protection center. As many as 68 Covid-19 cases have been detected at the center – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – As many as 68 Covid-19 cases were recorded at a social protection center in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang this morning, August 14, comprising five employees and 63 people under protection at the center. According to the Ministry of Health, the provincial steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control and a delegation of the ministry in the province held an urgent meeting to work out solutions to combat the pandemic at the center, the local media reported. The center has 86 employees and 357 vulnerable people under protection, mainly elderly, disabled and mentally ill people, children and underprivileged women. The center is divided into five areas—A, B, C, D and E—with 39, 101, 72, 102 and 43 people, respectively. According to the Tien Giang Center for Disease Control (CDC), the first Covid-19 case at the center, an employee whose mother is a Covid-19 case, was found in area D on August 9. The center later… Read full this story

