54th founding anniversary of ASEAN: Gold tested in fire

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn HÀ NỘI – Through global ups and downs over the past more than five decades, the role and mettle of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been reinforced and sharpened, making the bloc more complete and become stronger, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has stressed in an article on the occasion of the association's 54th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2021). Sơn highlighted that ASEAN had been one of the most important and successful regional organisations in the world, leading a wide and deep connectivity process, creating and maintaining peace, stability and development in Southeast Asia and the entire region. From a group of war-divided countries, ASEAN had risen to a 10-member bloc with more than 650 million people having diverse cultural identities and a giant economic community having the fifth largest combined GDP in the world, a trust-worthy partner of many countries and an organisation playing a central role in dialogue, cooperation and connectivity processes in the region, he noted. The formation of an ASEAN Community with three key pillars of ASEAN Political-Security Community, ASEAN Economic Community and ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, is evidence for the bloc's vitality

