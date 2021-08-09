5,155 new cases announced on Monday morning

5,155 new infections announced on Monday morning, of which 15 were imported and 5,140 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (2,349), Binh Duong (1,725), Long An (287), Dong Nai (183), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (177), Tay Ninh (157), Vinh Long (57), An Giang (37) ), Phu Yen (31), Can Tho (27), Kien Giang (19), Dong Thap (18), Thua Thien Hue (17), Hau Giang (15), Gia Lai (14), Dak Nong (14) , Hai Duong (5), Hanoi (4), Lao Cai (1), Son La (1), Bac Lieu (1), and Ca Mau (1). 786 cases of these were detected in the community.
