5,149 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning

The 5,149 new COVID-19 cases announced this morning include five imported cases and 5,144 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (2,490), Bình Dương (1,325), Đồng Nai (354), Long An (313), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (109), Tây Ninh (102), Tiền Giang (100), Bến Tre (58), An Giang (53), Vĩnh Long (52), Sóc Trăng (43), Ninh Thuận (32), Kiên Giang (26), Cần Thơ (23), Đắk Lắk (19), Phú Yên (13), Đồng Tháp (13), Hậu Giang (8 ), Gia Lai (6), Cà Mau (2), Hải Dương (1), Bạc Liêu (1), and Hà Nội (1); 662 of the local cases were found in the community.
