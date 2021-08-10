500 taxis, buses converted to ambulances in HCM City

‘3 on-site’ model runs into problems as virus spreads inside isolated facilities HCM City speeds up vaccinations to reach 7 million people by end of August 8,385 new domestic cases reported on Tuesday Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients Domestic Covivac vaccine to recruit volunteers for phase 2 clinical trials A 16-seat vehicle belonging to Phương Trang Bus company is being used to support the transport of Covid-19 patients. Photo: vnexpress.net HCM CITY— About 500 taxis and buses in HCM City have been converted to ambulances to help transport COVID-19 patients to hospitals in time. Since mid-July, all ambulances at public and private medical facilities in the city have been used to transport emergency COVID-19 patients. But the number has been insufficient. Mai Linh Group has provided 200 taxis to the 115 Emergency Aid Centre. Eighty of them are equipped with medical oxygen cylinders, ventilators, rapid tests, and medical staff accompanying the driver. According to a representative of Mai Linh Group, 120 taxis are waiting to be supplied with medical equipment and be put into use. The drivers of these vehicles will stay in hospitals and medical facilities and have already received one or two vaccinations. In addition, Phương Trang Bus Joint Stock Company has provided more than 200 vehicles with 16-seat each. It has also… Read full this story

