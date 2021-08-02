500-bed COVID-19 treatment hospital to be established in Hà Nội

The design of the Hà Nội COVID-19 Treatment Hospital. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Monday afternoon announced it will set up a field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in Hà Nội, under the management of the Hà Nội Medical University Hospital. The new hospital, called the Hà Nội COVID-19 Treatment Hospital, will be located in Yên Sở Ward, Hoàng Mai District, with a capacity of 500 beds, according to Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long. It will serve as an intensive care unit providing emergency treatment to severe and critical COVID-19 patients. The hospital will also be in charge of providing guidance and technical and professional support in the resuscitation of COVID-19 patients. The Minister of Health assigned the Director of Hà Nội Medical University Hospital to mobilise the medical human resources, facilities and equipment of the hospital. Hà Nội City's People’s Committee will direct the city’s departments, agencies and sectors to coordinate with the COVID-19 Treatment Hospital to transfer COVID-19 patients and at the same time ensure logistics and security for the hospital. The hospital is expected to be put into operation by mid-August. At the same time, the Ministry of… Read full this story

