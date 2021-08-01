On Sunday evening 4,225 cases recorded domestically in HCM City (2,025), Binh Duong (764), Khanh Hoa (298), Long An (251), Dong Nai (163), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (138), Tay Ninh (102), Can Tho (100), Dong Thap (70), Soc Trang (53), Ben Tre (50), Binh Thuan (32), Phu Yen (27), Binh Phuoc (20), Binh Dinh (16), Dak Lak (15), Thua Thien Hue (14), Hanoi (14), Quang Nam (11), Tra Vinh (9), Gia Lai (6), Kon Tum (6), Quang Ngai (5), Hai Duong (5), Lam Dong (4), Ha Giang (4), Quang Binh (4), Hau Giang (4), Ninh Thuan (3), Ha Tinh (3), Nghe An (3), Dak Nong (2), Thanh Hoa ( 2), Thai Nguyen (1), Bac Lieu (1) including 1,123 cases in the community. A further 4,423 patients were given the all clear.
- State refuses to disclose parts of 'Project Sunday Evenings' docket to SARS trio
- New tenants announced for food hall at old Schmidt Brewery site in St. Paul
- Recently announced Sears closings include Connecticut store
- New Haven announces bridge closure
- CSX train service resumes, clean up continues after Sunday evening derailment in Princeton
- With Orion’s grand opening Sunday, June 3, at Boulevard One, Koelbel opens a walkable Lowry lifestyle from the $600s
- New Detroit announces 2018 “Closing the Gap” honorees
- DR Congo health officials complete Ebola surveillance, no new cases
- Brussels launches new case against Poland over Supreme Court reform
- Robert Merkle, Accused of Texting Rape Threats, Charged in New Case
4,246 new cases announced on Sunday evening, including 4,225 domestic ones have 192 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.