4,246 new cases announced on Sunday evening, including 4,225 domestic ones

On Sunday evening 4,225 cases recorded domestically in HCM City (2,025), Binh Duong (764), Khanh Hoa (298), Long An (251), Dong Nai (163), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (138), Tay Ninh (102), Can Tho (100), Dong Thap (70), Soc Trang (53), Ben Tre (50), Binh Thuan (32), Phu Yen (27), Binh Phuoc (20), Binh Dinh (16), Dak Lak (15), Thua Thien Hue (14), Hanoi (14), Quang Nam (11), Tra Vinh (9), Gia Lai (6), Kon Tum (6), Quang Ngai (5), Hai Duong (5), Lam Dong (4), Ha Giang (4), Quang Binh (4), Hau Giang (4), Ninh Thuan (3), Ha Tinh (3), Nghe An (3), Dak Nong (2), Thanh Hoa ( 2), Thai Nguyen (1), Bac Lieu (1) including 1,123 cases in the community. A further 4,423 patients were given the all clear.

