4,185 new infections, 360 deaths reported on Monday evening

4,185 new infections and 360 deaths reported on Monday evening. Of the new infections, 4,183 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (1,642), Binh Duong (1,162), Dong Nai (355), Tien Giang (251), Tay Ninh (133), Hanoi (74), Can Tho (71), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (65 ), Da Nang (60), Dong Thap (59), Phu Yen (53), Binh Dinh (45), Binh Thuan (34), Khanh Hoa (33), Lam Dong (30), Quang Ngai (18), Tra Vinh (15), Ha Tinh (15), Nghe An (12), Quang Nam (11), Ninh Binh (10), Thua Thien Hue (10), Hai Duong (7), Binh Phuoc (5), Quang Ninh Binh (3), Dak Lak (3), Hau Giang (3), Thai Binh (2), Kien Giang (1), Bac Giang (1), including 770 cases in the community.
- Six new coronavirus-related deaths reported in East Baton Rouge; parish total hits 259
- Baker revisits reopening; 18 new COVID-19 deaths reported
- 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported; USS Constitution to reopen
- Britain records 758 Covid new infections - down 13 cases from previous Saturday - as locked-down North West sees ZERO hospital deaths in 24 hours
- Australia's Victoria state sees deadliest day in coronavirus pandemic, but fewer new infections
- Australia reports biggest one day rise in new COVID-19 deaths
- Spain insists it's not been hit by a second wave of coronavirus despite recording a spike in new infections
- Five Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In US – And The Unreported Infections May Bring The Total Even Higher
- Covid-19: Vietnam reports 16 new domestic infections, one death
- One more Covid-19 infection case confirmed on Monday morning
