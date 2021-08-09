4,185 new infections, 360 deaths reported on Monday evening

4,185 new infections and 360 deaths reported on Monday evening. Of the new infections, 4,183 were recorded domestically in Ho Chi Minh City (1,642), Binh Duong (1,162), Dong Nai (355), Tien Giang (251), Tay Ninh (133), Hanoi (74), Can Tho (71), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (65 ), Da Nang (60), Dong Thap (59), Phu Yen (53), Binh Dinh (45), Binh Thuan (34), Khanh Hoa (33), Lam Dong (30), Quang Ngai (18), Tra Vinh (15), Ha Tinh (15), Nghe An (12), Quang Nam (11), Ninh Binh (10), Thua Thien Hue (10), Hai Duong (7), Binh Phuoc (5), Quang Ninh Binh (3), Dak Lak (3), Hau Giang (3), Thai Binh (2), Kien Giang (1), Bac Giang (1), including 770 cases in the community.

