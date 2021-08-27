ICT plays crucial role in fight against COVID-19 Country unites to fight ‘invisible enemy’ Schoolgirl's paintings celebrate COVID-19 prevention Every child to have caregiver when receiving COVID-19 treatment 1.4 million more vaccine doses from order with AstraZeneca arrived in HCM City The vaccine batches donated by Australia arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, HCM City. — Photo courtesy of Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne. HÀ NỘI — A consignment of 403,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the Australian Government via COVAX Facility arrived in Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, HCM City, late Thursday. The delivery of these doses is first tranche of the country's commitment to share 1.5 million doses to Việt Nam within 2021, said Australian foreign minister Marise Payne. The doses arrived as Việt Nam was responding to a surge in cases, she said, adding that "Australia and Việt Nam are strong, strategic partners with shared interests in maintaining a stable Indo-Pacific." Australian ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie added in a video message: "These doses will boost Việt Nam's national vaccine rollout, and will help with efforts to ensure that everyone living in Việt Nam is able to receive vaccines as soon as possible. "These doses have arrived at a… Read full this story

400,000 doses of vaccines donated by Australia reached Việt Nam, more to come have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.