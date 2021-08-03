40 artists release MV on Covid-19 fight

Forty artists at home and abroad perform in the MV, Sài Gòn Sống Như Tia Nắng Mặt Trời (Sài Gòn – You're the Sunshine), released on YouTube to encourage people in HCM City during the Covid-19 pandemic. The work features the themes of love, unity, mercy, energy and belief. (Photo courtesy of the producer) HCM CITY— Forty singers and theatre artists perform in an MV released on YouTube that aims to encourage people in HCM City during the Covid-19 pandemic. The MV, Sài Gòn Sống Như Tia Nắng Mặt Trời (Sài Gòn – You're the Sunshine), released on Sunday (August 1), features themes of love, unity, mercy, energy and belief. The song is by composer Nguyễn Đình Bảo who lives in California. The artist invited Vietnamese artists at home and abroad to perform his work. The artists recorded and filmed their performance at home and sent their videos to composer Bảo. Bảo worked with music producer Hoàng Touliver, who has had many hits, and art director Đỗ An on production. Sài Gòn Sống Như Tia Nắng Mặt Trời features pop stars Cẩm Vân, Uyên Linh and Soobin Hoàng Sơn. Vietnamese-American singers Minh Tuyết, Thanh Hà, Quang Dũng and Hà Trần are included. Young rapper Gonzo, Miss Universe Vietnam 2018 H'Hen Niê and Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Khánh Vân are also featured. The MV includes beautiful images of HCM City and… Read full this story

