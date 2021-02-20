3,960 fresh domestic Covid-19 cases, 342 deaths confirmed The Saigon Times An ambulance transports people who are linked to Covid-19 cases to a concentrated quarantine center. The Ministry of Health this evening, August 11, reported 3,964 new Covid-19 cases and 342 deaths – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, August 11, reported 3,964 new Covid-19 cases, with four imported and 3,960 locally-infected cases in 26 provinces and cities, and 342 Covid-19 fatalities. Of the new domestic infections, HCMC took the lead in the case number, at 1,288, followed by Binh Duong with 961, Dong Nai with 551, Long An with 448, Dong Thap with 176 and Can Tho with 103, while 20 other localities accounted for the rest. Vietnam as such reported 8,766 cases in total today, rising by 376 cases against yesterday. HCMC had 3,416 infections today, down 540 cases day-on-day, raising the city's count in the latest coronavirus wave to 133,167, while Binh Duong saw the day's caseload reach 1,897. As of this evening, Vietnam had 236,901 Covid-19 cases, including 2,381 imported cases and 234,520 domestic ones, with 232,950 infections detected in the current fourth wave of the pandemic, which began in late April…. Read full this story

