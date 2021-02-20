3,301 fresh Covid-19 cases, 393 fatalities reported The Saigon Times Medical workers check the health condition of Covid-19 patients. The Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,301 fresh Covid-19 cases and 393 fatalities – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, August 5, confirmed three imported Covid-19 cases and 3,298 locally-infected cases in 32 localities and 393 Covid-19 deaths. Among the domestic infections, 554 cases were found to be infectious while in the community. HCMC made up nearly half of the new cases, at 1,537. Its neighboring provinces of Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nai reported 526, 325 and 248 cases, respectively. Moreover, Khanh Hoa had 96 new cases, Dong Thap recorded 82 cases, Binh Thuan detected 75 cases and Hanoi found 69 cases. The Ministry of Health also reported 52 cases in Can Tho, 46 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, 38 in Phu Yen and 36 in Ben Tre. The remaining cases were confirmed in 20 other localities. Thus, the country had 7,244 cases in total today, dropping 379 cases compared to the figure yesterday. The new cases were mostly detected in HCMC with 3,886, up 586 cases day-on-day, Binh Duong with 822 cases, down 1,321 cases,… Read full this story

3,301 fresh Covid-19 cases, 393 fatalities reported have 301 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.