3,301 fresh Covid-19 cases, 393 fatalities reported The Saigon Times Medical workers check the health condition of Covid-19 patients. The Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,301 fresh Covid-19 cases and 393 fatalities – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, August 5, confirmed three imported Covid-19 cases and 3,298 locally-infected cases in 32 localities and 393 Covid-19 deaths. Among the domestic infections, 554 cases were found to be infectious while in the community. HCMC made up nearly half of the new cases, at 1,537. Its neighboring provinces of Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nai reported 526, 325 and 248 cases, respectively. Moreover, Khanh Hoa had 96 new cases, Dong Thap recorded 82 cases, Binh Thuan detected 75 cases and Hanoi found 69 cases. The Ministry of Health also reported 52 cases in Can Tho, 46 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, 38 in Phu Yen and 36 in Ben Tre. The remaining cases were confirmed in 20 other localities. Thus, the country had 7,244 cases in total today, dropping 379 cases compared to the figure yesterday. The new cases were mostly detected in HCMC with 3,886, up 586 cases day-on-day, Binh Duong with 822 cases, down 1,321 cases,… Read full this story
- North Carolina county reports 19 cases of hepatitis A
- Annette Bening: ‘The Report’ Was “Really Shocking And Really Important”
- JPMorgan banker says he spent a year meeting regulator in Australian cartel case
- States fail to utilise Nirbhaya Fund even after 7 years of Delhi gangrape-murder case, but clamour for stricter laws
- Timeline of events in Trayvon Martin case
- 19-year-old woman has a near fatal allergic reaction to hair dye, causing her head to swell over 7cm
- Uber reveals over 3,000 sexual assaults reported in U.S. rides in 2018
- No Place To Hide: US Urged to Hand Over Diplomat’s Wife Linked to Fatal Road Accident in UK
- What is the Ebola virus? Symptoms, the statistics and risks as Congo confirms "six new cases"
- Flu vaccine program brought forward as surge in cases surprises health authorities
3,301 fresh Covid-19 cases, 393 fatalities reported have 301 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.