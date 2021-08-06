296 new deaths, 8,234 new cases reported on Friday

COVID-19 vaccination at Hà Nội-based Hữu Nghị hospital. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The Sub-committee for Treatment under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Friday announced 296 COVID-19 related deaths in 17 localities from August 1 to 6. This brings Việt Nam's total number of fatalities to 3,016. The deaths were recorded in HCM City (216), Long An Province (20), Đồng Nai (14), Vĩnh Long (7), Bến Tre (7), Cần Thơ (5), Tây Ninh (5), Tiền Giang (4), Hà Nội (4), Khánh Hoà (3), Sóc Trăng (2), Đà Nẵng (1), Bình Dương (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Trà Vinh (1), Bình Thuận (1) and Hà Tĩnh (1). A total of 8,234 new cases were reported on Friday, including four imported and 8,320 local cases. The local cases were in HCM City (4,060), Bình Dương (1,169), Long An (859), Đồng Nai (554), Khánh Hòa (269), Tiền Giang (253), Đồng Tháp (141), Đà Nẵng (138), Hà Nội (116), Tây Ninh (102), Cần Thơ (94), Bình Thuận (66), Vĩnh Long (63), Trà Vinh (62), Bến Tre (52), An Giang (47), Phú Yên (43), Ninh Thuận (25), Gia Lai (24), Nghệ An (21), Bình Định (19), Kiên Giang (17), Đắk Lắk (17), Hà Tĩnh (13), Hậu Giang… Read full this story

