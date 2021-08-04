256 more deaths, 7,623 new COVID-19 infections reported

Part of Thanh Xuân Bắc Ward, Thanh Xuân District, in Hà Nội was locked down on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — A total of 256 more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 2,327. The deaths occurred between July 25 and August 4. HCM City recorded the most deaths with 217. A further 7,623 new infections were also found, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 177,813, the Ministry of Health has said. HCM City recorded the most new infections with 3,300, followed by Bình Dương with 2,143 and Long An with 427. Other localities that reported new cases were Đồng Nai (389), Tây Ninh (194), Bình Thuận (161), Đồng Tháp (156), Cần Thơ (150), Khánh Hòa (150), Đà Nẵng (93), Phú Yên (61), Vĩnh Long (60), Sóc Trăng (49), Ninh Thuận (29), An Giang (24), Bến Tre (24), Hà Nội (24), Bình Định (23), Thừa Thiên Huế (19), Thanh Hóa (17), Quảng Ngãi (15), Đắk Lắk (15), Hà Tĩnh (14), Hậu Giang (10), Quảng Nam (10), Gia Lai (10), Nghệ An (6), Bình Phước (6), Bạc Liêu (5), Đắk Nông (5), Quảng Bình (5), Hải Dương (4),… Read full this story
