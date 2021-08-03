186 new deaths reported, HCM City’s caseload tops 100,000

COVID-19 cases top 150,000, no new deaths Hội An, Đà Nẵng begin strict social distancing orders HCM City hospitals manage to keep COVID deaths low Thousands return to central region by motorbike due to halt to public buses Capital’s response to a nationwide outbreak People getting COVID-19 jabs at the Trịnh Hoài Đức sports centre, which has been turned into a vaccination facility, in Hà Nội on Monday. Only one new case was reported in the capital city on Tuesday morning. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — A further 186 people have died of COVID-19-related complications, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,881. The announcement was made Tuesday morning by health officials who also said 3,578 new cases were detected. The patients died between July 28 and August 2 in 10 provinces and cities. Most deaths were in HCM City where 165 people lost their lives. The rest were in Đồng Tháp (10), Bến Tre (2), Vĩnh Long (2), Cần Thơ (2), and one each in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Ninh Thuận, Bình Thuận and Khánh Hòa. Of the new cases, 15 were imported and 3,563 were domestic infections, taking the country's total caseload to 165,399 with 2,287 imported and… Read full this story

