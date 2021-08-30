14,224 new infections recorded on Monday, of which 05 are imported cases and 14,219 domestic cases were recorded in Binh Duong 6.050), Ho Chi Minh City (5,889), Long An (524), Dong Nai (491), Tien Giang (221), Khanh Hoa (126), Hanoi (110), An Giang (90), Kien Giang (73), Nghe An (68), Tay Ninh (56), Da Nang (54), Binh Thuan (46), Thua Thien Hue (40), Dong Thap (37), Can Tho (36), Tra Vinh (36), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (33), Quang Binh (30), Quang Ngai (30), Dak Lak (24), Binh Dinh (20), Soc Trang (19), Thanh Hoa (18), Binh Phuoc (15), Phu Yen (14), Ben Tre (11), Quang Nam (10), Vinh Long (7), Ninh Thuan (7), Quang Tri (6), Dak Nong (5), Ha Tinh (4), Hau Giang ( 4), Lam Dong (3), Bac Lieu (3), Son La (2), Kon Tum (2), Hung Yen (2), Bac Ninh (2), and Ca Mau (1). These include 7,504 cases in community.

14,224 new cases confirmed on Monday, more than 9,000 patients given the all-clear have 190 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.