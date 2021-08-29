12,796 new COVID-19 cases, 344 more deaths reported on Sunday

The 12,796 new cases announced on Sunday include 44 imported cases and 12,752 local infections detected in Bình Dương (5,414), Hồ Chí Minh City (4,957), Long An (533), Đồng Nai (377), Tây Ninh (234), Tiền Giang (155), Hà Nội (133) Đà Nẵng (106), An Giang (103), Đồng Tháp (93), Khánh Hòa (92), Bình Thuận (78), Quảng Bình (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (55), Đắk Lắk (52), Nghệ An (50), Cần Thơ (37), Kiên Giang (29), Bến Tre (22), Phú Yên (21), Trà Vinh (20), Bình Phước (18), Quảng Ngãi (14), Bình Định (13), Bạc Liêu (12), Sơn La (11), Hậu Giang (11), Thanh Hóa (11), Thừa Thiên Huế (7), Ninh Thuận (6), Lâm Đồng (6), Cà Mau (5), Vĩnh Long (5), Gia Lai (3), Quảng Nam (3), Đắk Nông (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Ninh Bình (2), and Lào Cai (2); 5,719 of these were found in the community. An additional 344 COVID related cases were announced on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 10,749.

