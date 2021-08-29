12,796 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths reported on Sunday

PM asks local authorities to have clear goals to fight COVID-19 More than 16,000 experts, medical workers assigned to southern provinces More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths License for emergency use of home-grown vaccine to be considered MoH issues drug list for treating COVID patients at home Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) visited the field hospital in Bình Dương Province on Saturday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam reached 435,265 after 12,796 new infections were reported on Sunday. Of those, 12,752 new patients were domestic cases and 44 imported. There were also a further 344 COVID-related fatalities. Bình Dương led the country in the number of new cases with 5,414, followed by HCM City (4,957), Long An (533), Đồng Nai (377). The number of cases in Bình Dương increased by 1,365 compared to yesterday while the number of cases in HCM City dropped by 524 over the same period. New cases were also found in Tây Ninh (234), Tiền Giang (155), Hà Nội (133), Đà Nẵng (106), An Giang (103), Đồng Tháp (93), Khánh Hòa (92), Bình Thuận (78), Quảng Bình (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (55), Đắk Lắk (52), Nghệ An (50), Cần Thơ (37), Kiên Giang (29), Bến Tre (22),… Read full this story

