HCM City authorities say COVID transmission rate 'controllable' COVID-19 hotspots to use 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from HCM City India presents oxygen supplies to Việt Nam to aid fight against COVID-19 HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end Government's task force established to help businesses, people affected by COVID-19 HCM City’s shippers get free COVID-19 tests on August 30. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Tuesday recorded 12,607 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total amount to 462,096. Sixteen of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival. Among the new local transmissions, HCM City recorded the highest amount with 5,444, followed by Bình Dương (4,530), Đồng Nai (634), and Long An (587). The capital city of Hà Nội reported 77 new infections. Health officials on Tuesday also said that as of 6:45pm, the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment has not yet been informed of any more COVID-related deaths. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19, as of August 30, was 11,064. There are now seven cities and provinces that have gone 14 days without new cases, which are Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái and Hà Giang. Also on… Read full this story

12,607 new COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 recoveries on Tuesday have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.