12,103 new COVID-19 cases, 352 more deaths reported on Saturday

The 12,103 new COVID-19 cases include six imported cases and 12,097 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (5,481), Bình Dương (4,049), Đồng Nai (797), Long An (451), Tiền Giang (241), Đồng Tháp (143), Đà Nẵng (109), Khánh Hòa (92), Quảng Bình (90), Kiên Giang (77), Nghệ An (70), Hà Nội (61), Đắk Lắk (60), Bình Thuận (49), Cần Thơ (37), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (35), Bến Tre (25), Thừa Thiên Huế (24), Thanh Hóa (22), An Giang (20), Phú Yên (16), Sóc Trăng (16), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bạc Liêu (13), Quảng Nam (13), Trà Vinh (13), Bình Phước (13), Hậu Giang (11), Bình Định (11), Đắk Nông (8 ), Vĩnh Long (6), Ninh Thuận (6), Hà Tĩnh (6), Cà Mau (5), Lâm Đồng (4), Lạng Sơn (3), Gia Lai (2), Bắc Ninh (2), and Bắc Giang (1); 6,468 of these were found in the community. An additional 352 COVID related deaths were also recorded, bringing the total death toll to 10,405.
