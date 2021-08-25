12,096 new cases were recorded today including 3 imported infections and the rest in Ho Chi Minh City (5,294), Binh Duong (4,129), Dong Nai (618 ), Long An (460), Tien Giang (319), Da Nang (162), Khanh Hoa (150), Tay Ninh (119), Binh Thuan (106), Hanoi (96), Nghe An (95), Dong Thap (93), Can Tho (90), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (75), An Giang (50), Dak Lak (40), Ca Mau (28 ), Phu Yen (27), Tra Vinh (24), Kien Giang (23), Binh Dinh (18 ), Ha Tinh (15), Quang Nam (9), Bac Lieu (7), Binh Phuoc (7), Ninh Thuan (6), Vinh Long (5), Dak Nong (5), Son La (4), Hau Giang (4), Soc Trang (4), Thanh Hoa (3), Bac Ninh (3), Thai Binh (2), Quang Ngai (2), Quang Binh (1). Of these 7,321 cases are in the community.

12,096 new cases recorded on Wednesday have 222 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.