10,811 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

Military forces prepare food for residents in lockdown areas in four wards of Thuận An City in the southern province of Bình Dương. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Chí Tưởng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 10,811 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 369,267. Fourteen of the new infections were imported and the remaining 10,797 were all domestic transmissions. HCM City recorded the most with 4,627 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 3,628 and Đồng Nai with 799. Other localities that reported new cases were Long An (393), Khánh Hòa (203), Đồng Tháp (162), Đà Nẵng (153), Tây Ninh (105), Tiền Giang (93), Cần Thơ (72), Hà Nội (66), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (64), Kiên Giang (61), Bình Thuận (56), Sóc Trăng (42), An Giang (42), Nghệ An (28), Phú Yên (24), Đắk Lắk (21), Bình Phước (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Bến…

