10,811 new COVID-19 cases, 348 more deaths reported on Tuesday

The 10,811 new cases include 14 imported cases and 10,797 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (4,627), Bình Dương (3,628), Đồng Nai (799), Long An (393), Khánh Hòa (203), Đồng Tháp (162), Đà Nẵng (153), Tây Ninh (105), Tiền Giang (93), Cần Thơ (72), Hà Nội (66), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (64), Kiên Giang (61), Bình Thuận (56), Sóc Trăng (42), An Giang (42), Nghệ An (28), Phú Yên (24), Đắk Lắk (21), Bình Phước (20), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Bến Tre (12), Vĩnh Long (11), Quảng Nam (11), Hà Tĩnh (10), Hậu Giang (9), Quảng Trị (9), Sơn La (9), Bạc Liêu (7), Lạng Sơn (7), Trà Vinh (6), Thanh Hóa (5), Lâm Đồng (5), Bình Định (5), Ninh Thuận (4), Gia Lai (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Quảng Bình (2), Quảng Ngãi (1), Hà Nam (1), Hải Phòng (1), and Cà Mau (1); 6,780 of these were found in the community. An additional 348 COVID related deaths were also announced bringing the total to 9,014.
