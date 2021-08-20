The new 10,657 new COVID-19 cases reported include seven imported cases and 10,650 local infections detected in Bình Dương (4,223), TP. Hồ Chí Minh (3,375), Đồng Nai (686), Long An (495), Tiền Giang (367), Đà Nẵng (167), Đồng Tháp (156), Cần Thơ (147), Khánh Hòa (147), Tây Ninh (122), An Giang (111), Hà Nội (72), Nghệ An (61), Thừa Thiên Huế (61), Bến Tre (59), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (57), Đắk Lắk (56), Trà Vinh (47), Bình Thuận (29), Phú Yên (27), Vĩnh Long (23), Bắc Giang (18), Quảng Nam (17), Hà Tĩnh (15), Kiên Giang (14), Bình Định (14), Bình Phước (11), Bắc Ninh (10), Gia Lai (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Cà Mau (7), Lạng Sơn (7), Quảng Bình (7), Lâm Đồng (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Ninh Thuận (4), Thanh Hóa (3), Ninh Bình (2), Sơn La (2), Lào Cai (1), Quảng Trị (1), Hà Nam (1), and Hưng Yên (1); 6,132 of these were found in the community. A further 390 COVID-19 related deaths were also announced bringing the total to 7,540 ca.

10,657 new COVID-19 cases, 390 more deaths reported on Friday have 258 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.