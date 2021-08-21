10 Vietnamese photos honored on Instagram

"Have you visited Vietnam? Or is it on your bucket list? Unfortunately Vietnam is not open for tourists yet. Hopefully they will open soon," says the post by travel account @earthpix. The photos snapped by Tuan Viet on his tours around Vietnamese cities and provinces include shots from Hanoi, Hue, Dong Thap, An Giang, and Bac Lieu, all of which have received plenty of praise from the wider international community. Tuan Viet, 38, is notable for winning a number of prizes, such as the 15th Smithsonian magazine annual photo contest in 2018, along with the world's best photos of #Fun2020 of Agora Images last year. Source: VNA
