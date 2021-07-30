Young singers release MVs on YouTube

Singer, dancer and songwriter Kay Trần's MV, Nắm Đôi Bàn Tay (Holding Hands), features pop. The work released on YouTube on July 12 has attracted more than 12.8 million views. — Photo courtesy of the producer Thu Anh HCM CITY — Young singers have released new MVs on YouTube this summer to attract more fans via social media to their music amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pop singer Thành Đạt made his debut with the MV Yêu Người Đến Sau (Falling in Love with Another Girl), a ballad about love and betrayal. The song was composed by young musician and mixer Thiên Dũng, who has had many hits performed by pop idols such as Bảo Anh and Hồ Quang Hiếu. Yêu Người Đến Sau has attracted more than 600,000 views on YouTube. The MV includes beautiful images of Hà Nội. "I used YouTube as the best and quickest way to introduce my music to audiences," said Đạt. The singer hopes his first MV will rock young fans, especially those living in HCM City who have been staying at home during the lockdown period starting on July 9 under Directive 16. "Music will keep us alive," added the 21-year-old. Young singers have released new MVs on YouTube this summer to attract more fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of MTP… Read full this story
- VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
- Who is R Kelly, when was the singer married to Aaliyah and who has accused him of having a ‘one-man sex cult’?
- How the sensitive singer-songwriter was born and changed music forever
- YouTube to take on TikTok with a new 'Shorts' feature that lets users share brief videos and lip-syncing clips
- R&B’s Changing Voice: How Hip-Hop Edged Grittier Singers Out of the Mainstream
- ‘Chetuletti mokkuta’: Band ChowRaasta’s Ram Miriyala releases new Coronavirus song
- ‘Chetuletti mokkuta’: Band ChowRaasta releases new Coronavirus song
- After Badshah, Singer Payal Dev Reacts To 'Genda Phool' Credit Row!
- Veyyon Silli From Soorarai Pottru Crosses 8 Million Views On YouTube!
- Jane Seymour, 67, playfully kisses Irish singer Keith Harkin, 31, on the red carpet at charity event in Malibu
Young singers release MVs on YouTube have 362 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.