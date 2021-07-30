Young seek more chances by learning unpopular languages

Youngsters enjoy learning less known foreign languages these days with an eye on jobs in the future. — Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — Learning languages that were not too popular in the past is becoming a new trend among youths. Viện Anh Vy, a student of journalism and communication at the HCM University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said she has been studying Thai for over six months. "I'm impressed by Thai culture as well as the creativeness of its advertising industry. Knowing the Thai language will support my future career." Nguyễn Thị Công Thảo, a Norwegian teacher in HCM City, said: "There is an increase in the number of people studying less known languages in recent years. However, most of my students have a specific purpose such as studying abroad and immigrating for learning Norwegian." The flip side of this is that there is a shortage of reference books and few chances to practise speaking with native speakers. Thảo said she has to order textbooks online from Norway and provide teaching materials to her students. "I often make an online version of those books and share them on Facebook with others because they are not sold in Việt Nam." Because few people study Thai, Vy has… Read full this story

