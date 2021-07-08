Young designer wants to internationalise Vietnamese fashion brand

Designer Tài Lê Young designer Tài Lê recently stirred up the fashion industry in Việt Nam by opening a store in HCM City. He is a graduate of Parsons School of Design’s Fashion School in New York City and received "Student Designer of the Year" award in 2017. After joining international fashion shows, Lê became famous in many major fashion markets. This year when the fashion industry has faced difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lê decided to expand his career in Việt Nam by opening a flagship store in District 1 in HCM City. Việt Nam News reporter Thu Ngân talks with Lê about his career and the development of the local fashion industry. A corner of TAILE shop in HCM City. Photo courtesy of TAILE Inner Sanctum: Please tell us about yourself. My name is Tài Lê. I am a designer. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Boston University. Then, I got another degree in fashion design with the “Student Designer of the Year 2017” award at the United States’ most prestigious design school, Parsons School of Design. During my time in the US, I also practised and worked for world-famous fashion brands such as Giorgio Armani, Zara, Banana Republic, and BCBG MaxAzria. I am so proud to be one of three students chosen by the fashion giant Inditex to present the design… Read full this story

