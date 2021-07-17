The event was a chance for the two organisations to introduce their new quantitative and qualitative reports which provide a gender assessment of the social insurance system in Vietnam and present recommendations on how to promote gender equality within the framework of the ongoing revision of the 2014 Social Insurance Law. Addressing the workshop, VWU Vice President Tran Thi Huong said social security and human security are identified as important factors in the development process of the country. She noted that over the past years, Vietnam’s social insurance policy has been gradually improved, aiming to expand its coverage, making an important contribution to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and targets on gender equality to which Vietnam is committed. Valentina Barcucci, Acting Director of ILO Vietnam, stated as a long-term partner of Vietnam, the ILO will continue supporting the nation in building and consolidating its social security system across various aspects in a more gender-sensitive and responsive manner to make practical progress in gender equality promotion and renovation of the social insurance system. Source: VNA

Workshop discusses gender equality in Vietnam’s social insurance have 276 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.