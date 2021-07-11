Woman offers birds sanctuary

A family of herons seen on top of a tree within Đinh Thị Trí’s bird sanctuary in the northern province of Hà Tĩnh. — Photo vtcnews.vn HÀ TĨNH — A woman in the northern province of Hà Tĩnh has used her home as a sanctuary for cò cói (Chinese pond heron) for the last 60 years. “This land, where my home is built on, was passed down to me from my grandfather. Nobody remembers when the birds made it their home but I’ve been taking care of them for almost 60 years,” said Đinh Thị Trí, 77. Trí used to work as a primary school teacher. After she retired in 1991 her full-time job has been to provide and protect the species of heron commonly found in East Asia. “They would come here to build nest during February of the year in the lunar calendar. Around the end of April, the peak of their mating season, they would come in their thousands. A female could lay three to five eggs two or three times at this time,” she said. “The parents would leave early in the morning to find nourishment and come back at noon to feed the babies. That’s when they would make the most noise,”… Read full this story

